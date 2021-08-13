Cactus (NYSE:WHD) vs. Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Head to Head Comparison

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cactus and Weatherford International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cactus $348.57 million 7.60 $34.45 million $0.73 47.92 Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cactus has higher revenue and earnings than Weatherford International.

Profitability

This table compares Cactus and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cactus 9.77% 4.45% 2.87% Weatherford International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cactus and Weatherford International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cactus 0 4 5 0 2.56 Weatherford International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cactus presently has a consensus target price of $31.78, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Cactus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cactus is more favorable than Weatherford International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Cactus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Weatherford International shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Cactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cactus beats Weatherford International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

