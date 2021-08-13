Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. This is a boost from Cadence Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Cadence Capital alerts:

In other Cadence Capital news, insider Karl Siegling bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$31,590.00 ($22,564.29). Insiders acquired 297,150 shares of company stock worth $327,299 in the last three months.

Cadence Capital Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cadence Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks listed on Australian Securities Exchange.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.