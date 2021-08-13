Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,620 shares of company stock worth $3,543,025. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 22.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,285,000 after purchasing an additional 228,727 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

