CaixaPay (CXP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00154908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,535.07 or 0.99779141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.35 or 0.00857155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

