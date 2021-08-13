Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,671,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 23,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 509,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

Shares of COP opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

