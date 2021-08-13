Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $17,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. CWM LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 920.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

AIZ stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $166.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

