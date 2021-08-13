Calamos Advisors LLC Has $26.27 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $3,202,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intuit by 27.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $536.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $540.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.