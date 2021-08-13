Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $214.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $217.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

