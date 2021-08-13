Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 74.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 248,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,398 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $34,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock worth $23,613,039. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $150.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.