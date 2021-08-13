Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.45. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 93,824 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

