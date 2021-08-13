Calamos Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $74.13 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.49. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.