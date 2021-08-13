Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,278 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

