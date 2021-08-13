Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

