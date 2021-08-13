Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $411,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.