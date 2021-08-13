Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000.

Get Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF alerts:

Shares of CNBS stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $40.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.