Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $714,000 Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $46,258,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 206,926.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07.

