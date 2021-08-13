Callaway Golf to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ELY. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.95. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

