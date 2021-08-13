Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CAMT opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.55. Camtek has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Camtek by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

