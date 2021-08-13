Canaccord Genuity Trims Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Target Price to $61.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NYSE OSH opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 22,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,425,500.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,824,114.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,149,829 shares of company stock valued at $488,622,665. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

