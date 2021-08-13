Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.72.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.12. 57,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,923. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 47.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $54,394,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

