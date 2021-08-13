Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.21.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $118.93. 5,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,494. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.07 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.