Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.02.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.70. 49,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.