Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,135. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.