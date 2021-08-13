Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CFPZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$19.47 price target (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $20.20 on Friday. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

