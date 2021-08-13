Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$34.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.05.

TSE WEED opened at C$23.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.74. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$18.44 and a 52 week high of C$71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.21.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

