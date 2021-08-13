Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZYO opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $85.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 175,387 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

