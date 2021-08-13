Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Magenta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

MGTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $386.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

