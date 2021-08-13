Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $28.67 EPS

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $28.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CSU stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. 714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,896. Capital Senior Living has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

