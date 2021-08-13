Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.82% and a negative net margin of 27.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.56. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

CGRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

