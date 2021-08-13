Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Carbon has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $4.12 million and $115,408.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00139315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00153407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,446.57 or 0.99600655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00858504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,363,534 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

