Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

CRDF has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.74. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,838 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

