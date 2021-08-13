Cardstack (CARD) Reaches Market Cap of $16.41 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Cardstack has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $224,042.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.