CareCloud’s (MTBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTBC. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,359 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

