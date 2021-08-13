CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 522,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 414,578 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 51,273 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of CTRE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 2,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,028. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

