Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$245.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$254.67.

TSE:CJT opened at C$187.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$182.13. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$159.80 and a 1-year high of C$250.01.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total value of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

