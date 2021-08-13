CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of CARG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.96. 730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,037. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,837,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 565,160 shares of company stock worth $15,743,830 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

