Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

