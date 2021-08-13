Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.