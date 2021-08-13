Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

