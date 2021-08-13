Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report $223.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.30 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.82. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,024. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,885,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,020. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

