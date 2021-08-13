CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 881.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,505,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBD of Denver stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,280,516. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.