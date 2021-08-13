Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectis in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of CLLS opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $587.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 11.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cellectis in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

