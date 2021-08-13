Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.65 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.30.

About Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF)

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

