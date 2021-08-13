Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 91.6% in July

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 39,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,547. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLLNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

