Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of CELH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,408. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96. Celsius has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 127,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

