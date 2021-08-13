CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 6.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of CEMEX by 8.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.