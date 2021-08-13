Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.59.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.00. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.