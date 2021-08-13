Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.75. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.