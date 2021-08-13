Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CENTA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 100,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,317. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
