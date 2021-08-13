Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.620-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 100,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,317. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

